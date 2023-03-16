March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries

The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved...
The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup.(Courtesy of Chris Higa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) - Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound. There were no injuries reported. It wasn’t clear what caused either derailment.

The derailment in Washington occurred on a berm along Padilla Bay, on the Swinomish tribal reservation near Anacortes. Most of the 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 liters) of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water, according to the state Ecology Department. Officials said there were no indications the spill reached the water or affected any wildlife. Responders placed a boom along the shoreline as a precaution and removed the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. Four tank cars remained upright.

The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup. A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

The derailments came amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio and a string of derailments since then that have been grabbing headlines, including ones in Michigan, Alabama, and other states.

The U.S. averages about three train derailments per day, according to federal data, but relatively few create disasters. Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health impacts even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

Buckeye police arrested 19-year-old Michael Michel on March, 15, in connection to the death of...
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
The Arizona Lottery says the player also won a separate $2,000 on the same ticket.
Triple Twist $1.5 million winning ticket sold at Surprise Walmart
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police seek suspect who shot, killed man at Phoenix apartment complex
Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed multiple patrol vehicles surrounding home near...
Police: Officer shoots suspect who fired toward police in Mesa