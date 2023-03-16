March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks coming to Phoenix in December

The two artists will be performing on the same stage for a remarkable concert at Chase Field
The two artists will be performing on the same stage for a remarkable concert at Chase Field(Arizona's Family)
By Athena Kehoe
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Knicks are bringing an unforgettable night of music to the Valley later this year. The two artists will be performing on the same stage for a remarkable concert at Chase Field on Dec. 8. Tickets go on sale March 24 starting at 10 a.m. to the general public and can be found here.

Presale tickets begin March 21 at 10 a.m. for Verizon customers through 10 p.m. on March 23. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting March 20 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on March 23, which can be accessed through the Citi Entertainment program. Those tickets can be found here.

Joel is the sixth-best-selling recording artist of all time and the third-best-selling solo artist. He has received six Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received numerous industry awards.

Phoenix will be experiencing a taste of Fleetwood Mac with Nicks performing. She is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold over 140 million albums.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

From Taylor Swift concerts to drag brunches to Boots in the Park, there's plenty to do this week.
Many things to do this week all around Phoenix Metro
There are lots of ways to easily get to the Chandler Ostrich Festival without breaking the bank.
Transportation options available for Chandler Ostrich Festival
The Arizona Opera has announced its 2023-2024 line-up coming to Phoenix and Tucson.
Arizona Opera announces 2023-2024 season lineup
The Ignight Experience is coming to central Phoenix this weekend!
Ignight Experience bring interactive art to the Valley