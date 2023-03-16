March Mayhem
Arizona State’s big first half buries Nevada in First Four

Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) and Nevada's Trey Pettigrew (3) go for a loose ball...
Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) and Nevada's Trey Pettigrew (3) go for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. - a Nevada transfer - scored 17 points as Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and then kept up the pressure on the way to the rout.

The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.

Arizona State hit 67.7% of its shots from the floor and forced 10 turnovers in the first half, piling up a 22-2 run over eight minutes to pull away, meanwhile keeping the pressure on and forcing the Wolf Pack to the perimeter.

Will Baker scored 17 and Tre Coleman had 14 for the Wolf Pack (22-11). One of Nevada’s top players, Kenan Blackshear, picked up three fouls early and sat on the bech for more than five minutes of the opening half. Averaging 14.4 per game, he was held to four points.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack shot better in the second half, but couldn’t climb out of the hole Arizona State put them in early. They couldn’t get closer than 19 points after halftime.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils forced 11 turnovers and kept the pressure on in the second half after Nevada was already buried. They were 11 for 21 (52.4%) from beyond the 3-point line.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

