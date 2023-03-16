March Mayhem
2-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa

Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Maricopa on Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347. Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool. She was rushed to the hospital in grave condition, according to investigators.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347.(Arizona's Family)

It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

