2-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Maricopa on Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347. Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool. She was rushed to the hospital in grave condition, according to investigators.
It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.