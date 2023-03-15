March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman-owned Hundred Mile Brewing Company opens in Tempe

Sue Rigler uses her knowledge of microbiology to craft beer and open a restaurant near the university where she learned her craft.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Female owned and female-brewed. Hundred Mile Brewing Company just opened in Tempe, but the owner has a rich history with the city dating back to her college years.

Sue Rigler left her home state of Iowa for the sunny skies at Arizona State University. She pursued a degree in microbiology and went on to become an entrepreneur. Always learning and enjoying a good beer from time to time, Rigler was at a microbrewery in Montana when she says saw a microscope in the beer laboratory. She realized right then and there that microbrews combined her love of science AND suds. She went all in!

There is a reason she named her passion project Hundred Mile Brewing Company. “The beer will stay within a 100-mile radius of where it’s produced. Small batch. I want to keep it local and keep it fresh,” Rigler said.

The company has a 10-barrel brewhouse, and one of its house brews is an ode to nearby ASU’s ‘A’ Mountain called ‘A’ Mountain Amber Ale. Some other house beers are Pith Helmet Citrus Wheat, Desert Neon Hazy IPA, Crowd Surfer Mexican Lager w/ Lime & Salt, Valley Essence Hoppy Pilsner Collab, Solar Flower Kölsch and Glowing Embers American Stout.

The brewery offers an indoor/outdoor bar, a big patio fit for kids and pets, and delicious food like short ribs with cheddar mashed potatoes, hoisin Brussel sprouts, German pretzels with beer cheese, sesame crusted ahi salad and burgers too.

Hundred Mile Brewing Company

Phone: (480) 256-1623

Location: 690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ 85281

Website: hundredmilebrewing.com

Facebook: @HundredMileBrewCo

Instagram: @hundredmilebrewco

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A man has been arrested after attacking 3 officers at a Mesa Dutch Bros. location.
Man arrested after attacking 3 officers at Mesa Dutch Bros.

Latest News

Hundred Mile Brewing Company in Tempe serving 'elevated snacks' near ASU
32 Shea has it all for a happy hour spot: tasteful, eclectic, affordable.
Happy Hour Spots: North Phoenix bistro offers 12 hours of drink deals
Grab a tasty drink at this 12-hour happy hour spot in Scottsdale
Properly disposing hazardous waste in Gilbert