Woman-owned Hundred Mile Brewing Company opens in Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Female owned and female-brewed. Hundred Mile Brewing Company just opened in Tempe, but the owner has a rich history with the city dating back to her college years.

Sue Rigler left her home state of Iowa for the sunny skies at Arizona State University. She pursued a degree in microbiology and went on to become an entrepreneur. Always learning and enjoying a good beer from time to time, Rigler was at a microbrewery in Montana when she says saw a microscope in the beer laboratory. She realized right then and there that microbrews combined her love of science AND suds. She went all in!

There is a reason she named her passion project Hundred Mile Brewing Company. “The beer will stay within a 100-mile radius of where it’s produced. Small batch. I want to keep it local and keep it fresh,” Rigler said.

The company has a 10-barrel brewhouse, and one of its house brews is an ode to nearby ASU’s ‘A’ Mountain called ‘A’ Mountain Amber Ale. Some other house beers are Pith Helmet Citrus Wheat, Desert Neon Hazy IPA, Crowd Surfer Mexican Lager w/ Lime & Salt, Valley Essence Hoppy Pilsner Collab, Solar Flower Kölsch and Glowing Embers American Stout.

The brewery offers an indoor/outdoor bar, a big patio fit for kids and pets, and delicious food like short ribs with cheddar mashed potatoes, hoisin Brussel sprouts, German pretzels with beer cheese, sesame crusted ahi salad and burgers too.

Hundred Mile Brewing Company

Phone: (480) 256-1623

Location: 690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ 85281

Website: hundredmilebrewing.com

Facebook: @HundredMileBrewCo

Instagram: @hundredmilebrewco

