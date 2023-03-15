Transportation options available for Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There are improved transportation options available for the Ostrich Festival this upcoming weekend at Tumbleweed Park.

A free shuttle leaves First Credit Union Parking Garage (point A), heads to Hamilton High School Parking lot (point B) and drops off at Tumbleweed Park West Gate (point C) on a loop. It runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last shuttle will leave at midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Also available is the Chandler Flex, a public transit service that costs $2 within the service area south of Chandler Boulevard, west of McQueen Road, and beyond until 9 p.m. The Valley Metro bus route 112 runs from Arizona Avenue and ends at the Chandler Park and Ride next to Tumbleweed Park with $2 single rides and only $4 daytime passes.

Lyft is offering 50% off rides to and from Chandler Park and Ride for trips that start or end south of Pecos Road. Use the promo code: “Chandler Transit” in the app. You can also take a Bird Scooter from where you can find them all over Chandler by using the Bird App. eCab will also be operating WAEV vehicles to provide transportation throughout the festival. Ask for a free ride!

General admission tickets start at $35 for adults, $20 for children and kids age 4 and under will be admitted to the festival free of charge. Limited VIP tickets are available starting at $150 and family packs are available at select Bashas’ and Food City Stores for $160.

