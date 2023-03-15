March Mayhem
Suspect in custody after shooting at Chandler apartment complex

Chandler police were called to a domestic violence shooting at an apartment complex near Dobson...
Chandler police were called to a domestic violence shooting at an apartment complex near Dobson and West Frye Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say they have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., Chandler police were called to a shooting related to domestic violence at an apartment complex near Dobson and Frye roads. Details are limited, but at least one person was shot. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No information about the suspect or victim has been released. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

