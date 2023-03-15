Suspect in custody after shooting at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say they have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., Chandler police were called to a shooting related to domestic violence at an apartment complex near Dobson and Frye roads. Details are limited, but at least one person was shot. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No information about the suspect or victim has been released. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

Update: Chandler Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Dobson Rd and Frye Rd. There is a suspect in custody and there is no threat or danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing, and we will release additional information when we are able to. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 15, 2023

