Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Details are limited, but police say around 9 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road. Police say a suspect is in custody, and no officers were hurt. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 20th in the state in 2023.

Phoenix PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street. No injuries to officers. Suspect is in custody. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/76Pna0DM5b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 15, 2023

