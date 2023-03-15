March Mayhem
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Details are limited, but police say around 9 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road. Police say a suspect is in custody, and no officers were hurt. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 20th in the state in 2023.

