Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Details are limited, but police say around 9 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road. Police say a suspect is in custody, and no officers were hurt. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.
This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 20th in the state in 2023.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.