Phoenix officer injured after hit-and-run crash in east Phoenix

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix police officer is recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash occurred early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 40th and Oak street just after 12:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police Sgt. Robert Scherer, they received a call about a serious collision involving a marked police car and it appeared the officer involved was trapped inside. When Phoenix fire crews arrived, they had to extricate the officer from his patrol car. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants in the other car that hit the officer, ran from the scene, but were located shortly after the crash and arrested. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and its unknown if impairment or speed were factors.

40th street is closed just south of Thomas road to Monte Vista road while detectives continue to gather evidence.

No further details were released.

