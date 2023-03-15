Officer-involved shooting shuts down traffic in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect major traffic delays as Mesa police investigate an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police on Twitter, traffic is shut down from Alma School to Longmore in both directions. Details are extremely limited at this time, but authorities have confirmed that at least one officer was involved in the shooting. Drivers are being asked to use Main Street or Brown to get around the traffic closures.

UPDATE: This is going to be an Officer involved shooting. Media staging will be at Standage and University. Come from the south on Standage head north to University. PIO on scene. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 15, 2023

This is the 17th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2023.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

