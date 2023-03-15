March Mayhem
Man found dead inside car in west Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in west Phoenix Monday evening.

Officers were called out just after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area of 43rd Avenue and Elliot Rd. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a car. His name has not been released, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released, but detectives say no arrest has been made.

