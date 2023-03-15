At least 4 spring training games around Phoenix canceled due to rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least four spring training games have been canceled or rescheduled as a strong storm system rolls into Arizona on Wednesday.

The game between the San Fransico Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, scheduled for 1 p.m., was canceled as heavy rain entered the Phoenix area. Other spring training games that were scheduled at Scottsdale Stadium, Surprise Stadium and Hohokam Stadium in Mesa were also canceled due to weather. Refunds are being offered for the Diamondbacks’ game that was to be played at Salt River Fields.

As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted, the chance of thunderstorms remains active throughout the day. Rainfall totals should end up between 0.5″ to 0.75″ across the metro area, according to First Alert Weather meteorologist April Warnecke. The storm is expected to wind down in the Valley by Thursday afternoon.

Today's 1:10pm game against the Giants at @SaltRiverFields has been cancelled due to rain. For fans who have purchased tickets, please visit https://t.co/TVe2PA9yoE. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 15, 2023

