At least 4 spring training games around Phoenix canceled due to rain

Gloomy skies around metro Phoenix on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Gloomy skies around metro Phoenix on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least four spring training games have been canceled or rescheduled as a strong storm system rolls into Arizona on Wednesday.

Click/tap here to track the storm with interactive radar

The game between the San Fransico Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, scheduled for 1 p.m., was canceled as heavy rain entered the Phoenix area. Other spring training games that were scheduled at Scottsdale Stadium, Surprise Stadium and Hohokam Stadium in Mesa were also canceled due to weather. Refunds are being offered for the Diamondbacks’ game that was to be played at Salt River Fields.

As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted, the chance of thunderstorms remains active throughout the day. Rainfall totals should end up between 0.5″ to 0.75″ across the metro area, according to First Alert Weather meteorologist April Warnecke. The storm is expected to wind down in the Valley by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

