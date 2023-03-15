Ignight Experience bring interactive art to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is getting its own Burning Man experience with “Ignight,” an interactive art and musical experience in the Valley!

This experience will be part of an art, music, and performance showcase at Alwun House, just off Roosevelt and 12th streets in Phoenix, this weekend. The intention behind the event is to be an urban Burning Man in the heart of central Phoenix. So bring out those LED gloves, raver-style outfits, good vibes, and fun kandi bracelets for this weekend!

“We have a stage set up here as our center camp...we’ll have performers with our flow and LED lights, and we’ll have some cars and large art installations as well,” Kristin Wesley, creator of the event, said. The event hopes to celebrate radical acceptance, dress up in a crazy outfit, dance, and more. Get your tickets here and more information for $10.

