Happy Hour Spots: North Phoenix bistro offers 12 hours of drink deals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re in the north Phoenix area and looking for a great happy hour, stop by 32 Shea. They offer a Monday through Friday happy hour with food deals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a variety of options.
They have a bunch of different bruschetta’s to choose from, coming in at $4.50 each. They offer a $6 hummus plate and a $6 Caprese salad plate during happy hour. They’re delicious artichokes and spinach dip with artisan bread will also run you six dollars.
You can pick up two sliders for seven dollars, but they have quite a few options as far as the sliders go. Roast Beef w/ Creamy Horseradish, Muenster + Au Jus • New Pulled Pork w/ Cheddar are just a few of the options for sliders. And although we are focused on food for this happy hour series, they offer a delicious drink-only happy hour that is 12 hours! It goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers good deals on various drinks.
