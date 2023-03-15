Happy Hour Spots: North Phoenix bistro offers 12 hours of drink deals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re in the north Phoenix area and looking for a great happy hour, stop by 32 Shea. They offer a Monday through Friday happy hour with food deals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a variety of options.

They have a bunch of different bruschetta’s to choose from, coming in at $4.50 each. They offer a $6 hummus plate and a $6 Caprese salad plate during happy hour. They’re delicious artichokes and spinach dip with artisan bread will also run you six dollars.

Get fed for under $15 at this north Phoenix stop off Shea Blvd & SR-51. (Arizona's Family)

You can pick up two sliders for seven dollars, but they have quite a few options as far as the sliders go. Roast Beef w/ Creamy Horseradish, Muenster + Au Jus • New Pulled Pork w/ Cheddar are just a few of the options for sliders. And although we are focused on food for this happy hour series, they offer a delicious drink-only happy hour that is 12 hours! It goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers good deals on various drinks.

