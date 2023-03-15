First Alert Weather Day: Storm moves into Arizona with heavy rain possible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a spring storm moves into the state from the west. In the Valley, look for rain chances throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals should end up between half an inch to three-quarters of an inch across the metro area.

For the Valley, scattered light rain is likely for the early morning hours, picking up with a round of steady rain from mid to late morning through the early afternoon hours. Likely we will see a break this afternoon before a better chance for more rain and isolated thunderstorms is forecast for this evening and tonight.

A trough of low pressure pushing into California is moving into Arizona, bringing with it a deep plume of moisture. This will lead to the chance for heavy rain across the state today. In parts of the high country, a Flood Watch is in effect from this morning through tomorrow afternoon. Heavy rain will lead to increased snowmelt and rising waters in our state’s waterways.

Snow levels are high with this system today, and most of the high country will see rain and not snow during the daytime hours. Up to two inches of rainfall is possible, especially in upslope areas. Late tonight, snow levels fall to nearly 6,500 feet, although most of the significant accumulation is expected above 8000 feet.

The storm winds down tomorrow with a slight chance of showers in the morning and dry and slightly warmer weather returning Friday. The weekend brings a slight chance for more precipitation and continued cooler-than-average temperatures.

