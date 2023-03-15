Arizona Opera announces 2023-2024 season lineup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Opera has announced its 2023-2024 season featuring four productions including a world premiere in both Phoenix and Tucson. Also, this year will be the inaugural New Works Festival and community concerts in Tucson.

Joseph Spector, Arizona Opera president and general director, said, “Our upcoming season brings iconic stories of passion, obsession, and stolen identities – timely and universal themes enjoyable for both seasoned patrons and newcomers alike.”

THE MCDOUGALL RED SERIES

Frankenstein (World Premiere) - adapted from Shelley’s novel

Oct. 13-15, 2023 – Herberger Theater Center | Phoenix

Oct. 21-22, 2023 – The Temple of Music and Art | Tucson

Gregg Kallor presents a delightful score and libretto about everyone’s favorite living Creature brought to life by Dr. Frankenstein. It’s a story of “othering” and how to find one’s common ground within a community instead of inviting destruction and chaos over simple differences.

MAIN STAGE SERIES

The Barber of Seville

Jan. 27-28, 2024 – Symphony Hall | Phoenix

Feb. 3-4, 2024 – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall | Tucson

Rossini’s masterpiece is coming back to the stage, bringing with it hilarity, joy, and romance to the stage. Transport yourself to another world where Almaviva and his companion Figaro work together to pursue his true love Rosina.

Roméo & Juliette

March 2-3, 2024 – Symphony Hall | Phoenix

March 9-10, 2024 – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall | Tucson

Gounod’s rendition of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays is coming next March, taking audiences to Verona for the fateful tale.

Don Giovanni

April 20-21, 2024 – Symphony Hall | Phoenix

April 27-28, 2024 – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall | Tucson

Mozart’s Don Giovanni weaves the tale of the Don attempting to woo his lover Donna Anna...only to kill her father without her knowing. Donna Anna’s fiance Don Ottavio vows to avenge her father’s death and confronts Don Giovanni in a cemetery at night. Will Don Giovanni repent? You can find out next April.

NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

In November 2023, the Opera’s new Works Festival will bring 3 contemporary operas to the stage over three days. There will be food trucks, drinks, activities and more. Stay tuned for the festival’s lineup to be announced in April.

