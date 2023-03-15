March Mayhem
Arizona Coyotes trades hockey sticks for tools, partnering up with Habitat for Humanity

One house takes just 40 weeks.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes are serving the community today by partnering with Habitat for Humanity to help build houses.

On Wednesday, the players are hard at work in Tempe. One house takes 40 weeks, but it’s been a process in the making with two homes in progress right now. “We only sub out a few things, and we actually have plumbers and electricians on staff,” said Jason Barlow, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Central Phoenix. “Mainly these are volunteer built. They’re built to last.”

Nadia Rivera, Chief Impact Officer with the Arizona Coyotes, said this is the first year of the partnership with many more years planned for volunteer work in the future. “Homeownership directly impacts health outcomes, education outcomes, and financial stabilities for families and that’s exactly what the foundation is all about.” The players themselves are hard at work practicing for Thursday’s game but the rest of the team is helping out today.

