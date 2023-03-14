Woman injured after shooting at Glendale intersection

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is hospitalized after a shooting at a Glendale intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Glendale police were called to a shooting at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Glendale police say two vehicles were reportedly shooting at one another, and three vehicles were damaged in the crossfire. Police say one woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area of 59th Avenue from Cactus to Thunderbird Road will be closed as police investigate.

