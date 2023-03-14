March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days

Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide was found inside a car at Harry Reid Airport 23 days after she parked there, according to authorities.

The 65-year-old woman was found on Nov. 1, 2022 after a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer responded to a call at Terminal 1 for a reported suspicious vehicle.

The car had been parked at the terminal garage since Oct. 8, 2022, according to the parking logs.

“[The woman] was found inside the vehicle with a foul odor coming from the inside,” the report reads. An employee at the airport noticed the woman was laying in the backseat of the car with a note - what was on the note was redacted in the report.

A Washington State ID was found on the deceased and “additional notes were found advising (redacted) was homeless and had recently released her dog to an animal shelter. It is unknown the exact date of her death but on the note she wrote (redacted).”

The coroner suspected the cause of death to be a possible suicide but the manner was unknown, the report stated. Open pill bottles with the woman’s name on them were found inside the car.

Workers say parking expansion at Las Vegas airport causing safety concerns for employees

FOX5 has reached out to Harry Reid Airport on their parking and security policies.

The 24/7 national suicide hotline can be reached by calling 988.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
A man has been arrested after attacking 3 officers at a Mesa Dutch Bros. location.
Man arrested after attacking 3 officers at Mesa Dutch Bros.

Latest News

The Arizona Opera has announced its 2023-2024 line-up coming to Phoenix and Tucson.
Arizona Opera announces 2023-2024 season lineup
Hundred Mile Brewing Company in Tempe serving 'elevated snacks' near ASU
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Storm moves into Arizona with heavy rain possible
A park maintenance crewmember uses a jackhammer to create enough clearance around the...
Grand Canyon National Park planning a $208 million waterline repair
A household hazardous waste processing facility is here to help you keep your waste out of...
Safely dumping your hazardous waste in Gilbert