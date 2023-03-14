Woman dead after being hit by a car in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police confirmed early Tuesday morning that a woman is dead after being hit by a car.

Officers say it happened near 75th Avenue and Golden Lane, just south of Olive Avenue around 9:30 p.m. late Monday where the woman sustained serious injuries and later died at an area hospital. At this time, investigators believe that a fight broke out between a man and the woman when that man reportedly ran her over. Exact details on what led up to the fight or the moments leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

75th Avenue was closed in the area as detectives continued working on the investigation.

