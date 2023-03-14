March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman assaulted by man, then hit and killed by car in Peoria, police say

,
,(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say a woman is dead after she was assaulted, then hit by a car in Peoria on Monday night.

Police say 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez of Avondale was arguing with a man on the sidewalk of the intersection near 75th Avenue and Golden Lane, just south of Olive Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. According to police, the man assaulted Gutierrez, left her in the road, and then took off. Shortly after, a car hit Guiterrez, and she died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police say the driver was not impaired, and speed was not a factor.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident between the man and Gutierrez, and there is no danger to the community. The man has not been found, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

President Biden rolls out gun control executive order
Police say one woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bystander injured during road rage shooting at Glendale intersection
Bystander injured in road rage shooting at Glendale intersection
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel