Woman assaulted by man, then hit and killed by car in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say a woman is dead after she was assaulted, then hit by a car in Peoria on Monday night.

Police say 30-year-old Katrinna Gutierrez of Avondale was arguing with a man on the sidewalk of the intersection near 75th Avenue and Golden Lane, just south of Olive Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. According to police, the man assaulted Gutierrez, left her in the road, and then took off. Shortly after, a car hit Guiterrez, and she died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police say the driver was not impaired, and speed was not a factor.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident between the man and Gutierrez, and there is no danger to the community. The man has not been found, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

