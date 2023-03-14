March Mayhem
VIDEO: ‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas

Based on the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, the long-awaited "Escape IT: Chapter 1" experience is now officially open. We got first look inside Penn
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can now “float” with Pennywise at a new “IT”-themed escape experience that has opened its doors in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the team behind the beloved Fright Dome attraction in Las Vegas, Eagan Escape Productions, has partnered with Warner Bros. to “bring fans the newest escape room experience Escape IT, inspired by one of the most horrifying and iconic film franchises of all time, “IT.”

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, “Escape IT” is described as a “revolutionary new take on the traditional escape room experience, offering fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life “IT” and sequel, “IT Chapter Two.”

"Escape IT" attraction
"Escape IT" attraction(Egan Escape Productions)

Located off Symphony Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the attraction features 20 interactive rooms, “state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.”

Developers say “Escape IT Chapter One” is now open. Later this year, the “IT Chapter Two” experience will also open.

According to the release, in addition to the two escape experiences, Escape IT also features carnival-styled midway games and a full-scale “IT”-themed retail store with photo ops and exclusive custom merchandise.

‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas
‘IT’-themed, multi-room escape experience opens in Las Vegas(Egan Escape Productions)

The release states that tickets are as follows: Thursday & Friday: Starting at $54.99 / Saturday & Sunday: Starting at $59.99.

Hours of operation for “Escape IT” are Thursday 4-11 p.m./Friday & Saturday 2 p.m. - midnight./Sunday 4-11 p.m.

For more information, visit EscapeIT.com.

Escape IT attraction in Las Vegas
Escape IT attraction in Las Vegas(Egan Escape Productions)

