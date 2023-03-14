SWAT standoff ends after ‘erratic’ suspect barricaded himself inside north Phoenix QuikTrip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police and SWAT crews are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a north Phoenix QuikTrip early Tuesday morning.

Police appear to be rendering medical aid at the scene. (Arizona's Family)

Details are extremely limited at this time but Arizona’s Family is told by authorities on the scene that a “suspicious person,” was acting erratic on Interstate 17 and ran off into the convenience store At that time, he reportedly began setting fires but the facility’s sprinkler system was able to stop the fires from spreads. Video from the scene showed Dept. of Public Safety troopers and Phoenix officers actively working the scene, trying to negotiate with the man. Ultimately, the standoff ended around 6 a.m. but no other details surrounding the incident have been revealed.

There is no immediate word about the workers or customers, but police confirmed there were no hostages.

