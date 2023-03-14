March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

SWAT standoff ends after ‘erratic’ suspect barricaded himself inside north Phoenix QuikTrip

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence around 5:30 a.m.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence around 5:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police and SWAT crews are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a north Phoenix QuikTrip early Tuesday morning.

Police appear to be rendering medical aid at the scene.
Police appear to be rendering medical aid at the scene.(Arizona's Family)

Details are extremely limited at this time but Arizona’s Family is told by authorities on the scene that a “suspicious person,” was acting erratic on Interstate 17 and ran off into the convenience store At that time, he reportedly began setting fires but the facility’s sprinkler system was able to stop the fires from spreads. Video from the scene showed Dept. of Public Safety troopers and Phoenix officers actively working the scene, trying to negotiate with the man. Ultimately, the standoff ended around 6 a.m. but no other details surrounding the incident have been revealed.

There is no immediate word about the workers or customers, but police confirmed there were no hostages.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates or tune in to 3TV at 7 a.m. for live coverage from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for 3/14
Spring storm is on the way to Arizona; First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
.
1 in critical condition after shooting in Avondale neighborhood
,
Woman dead after being hit by a car in Peoria
SRP releases small amounts of water at a time through the dams, traveling down the Verde and...
Salt River flooding to continue around Phoenix-area with more rain on the way