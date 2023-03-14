Suspect on the loose after Wendy’s employee shot in Mesa
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wendy’s employee is in the hospital after being shot in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Mesa police were called to a shooting at a Wendy’s near Greenfield Road and Main Street. Police say the man shot was a Wendy’s employee who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been found.
