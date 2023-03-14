March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect on the loose after Wendy’s employee shot in Mesa

Police say the man shot was a Wendy’s employee who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wendy’s employee is in the hospital after being shot in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Mesa police were called to a shooting at a Wendy’s near Greenfield Road and Main Street. Police say the man shot was a Wendy’s employee who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been found.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

New surveillance video of Michael Irwin incident at Phoenix hotel
Deborah Parker, lost her 19-year-old daughter Lindsey to gun violence in 2006.
Arizona mom who lost daughter to gun violence reacts to Biden’s executive gun control order
President Biden rolls out gun control executive order
Man dead after standoff with officers at Phoenix gas station
Police say one woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bystander injured during road rage shooting at Glendale intersection