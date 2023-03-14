Suspect on the loose after Wendy’s employee shot in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wendy’s employee is in the hospital after being shot in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Mesa police were called to a shooting at a Wendy’s near Greenfield Road and Main Street. Police say the man shot was a Wendy’s employee who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been found.

