Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a QuikTrip employee several times in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a stabbing at a QuikTrip near 27th and Northern Avenues around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee stabbed multiple times who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses directed officers toward the suspect’s location and arrested him. Details about his identity are unavailable but he faces various charges including aggravated assault. QuikTrip released a statement about the incident:

This afternoon, a QuikTrip employee sustained an injury after confronting an individual consuming illegal drugs at one of our Phoenix locations on 27th Ave. We greatly appreciate the Phoenix Police Department for their quick response, ensuring customer and employee safety, and bringing the suspect into custody. We are actively working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this incident. As always, the safety of QuikTrip’s employees and customers is our top priority.

