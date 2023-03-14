Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a QuikTrip employee several times in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.
Phoenix police responded to reports of a stabbing at a QuikTrip near 27th and Northern Avenues around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee stabbed multiple times who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses directed officers toward the suspect’s location and arrested him. Details about his identity are unavailable but he faces various charges including aggravated assault. QuikTrip released a statement about the incident:
