Spring storm is on the way to Arizona; First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny skies this morning turn to partly sunny skies this afternoon as cloud cover beings to increase. Look for a Valley high of 82 degrees on Tuesday with light winds.

A spring storm system pushes into California Tuesday and into early Wednesday, accompanied by an atmospheric river of deep moisture. Because of this, Arizona’s Family is declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Rain and high-elevation snow is likely across Arizona Wednesday through Thursday morning. In the Valley, look for a high of just 70 degrees Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. There is a 70 percent chance of rain, mainly during the afternoon and continuing overnight. Between a quarter and half an inch of rain is expected in the Valley.

More rain is likely in the higher elevations, where a Flood Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Closer to an inch of rain is possible in those spots. Snow levels start off high with rain likely during the day Wednesday, transitioning to snow above 6500 feet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Not much accumulation is expected below 8000 feet.

Significant rain accompanying already rapid snowmelt will lead to rising water levels in Arizona waterways over the next few days. Flooding is possible. Dry weather is likely to return for Friday, but there’s a chance of another storm over the weekend, with snow and rain chances returning to the high country.

