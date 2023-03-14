March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin; died from alcohol poisoning

(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say the Office of the Medical Examiner has released the causes of death of the two teen girls who were found dead in a water basin near Superstition Springs Mall, not far from the group home they reportedly ran away from.

According to officers, the manner of death for both girls was listed as “accident.” Sitlalli Avelar’s death manner was determined to be “drowning in the setting of Acute Alcohol Intoxication” while Meyers’ was listed as “drowning in the setting of Acute Alcohol Intoxication and recent marijuana use.” Police are still asking the public to submit information as details about the moments leading to their deaths are still scarce. Detectives are working to determine what might have prompted the girls to run away. At this time there are no signs of foul play.

On Jan. 7, 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers were listed as runaways from a nearby group home in Mesa and reported missing two weeks before their bodies were found in a water basin near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard. That group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating for 12 years. Per online records, the group home in Mesa has only been open since last October

2 teens who had disappeared from a Mesa group home were found dead.
2 teens who had disappeared from a Mesa group home were found dead.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for 3/14
Spring storm is on the way to Arizona; First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Jonathan Perryman escaped while on a work crew in San Luis early Monday, March 13. He was...
Escaped inmate from Yuma apprehended at south Phoenix motel
Authorities on the scene that a “suspicious person,” was acting erratic on Interstate 17 and...
Suspect dead after SWAT standoff at north Phoenix QuikTrip
File Photo of a Western Alliance Bank branch.
Moody’s puts six banks, including Arizona’s Western Alliance, on watch for potential downgrade