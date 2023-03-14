March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead; another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in west Phoenix.
A man is dead after an early morning shooting in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after being reportedly shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 29th Ave. and Moreland St, just south of Interstate 10. When they showed up, they found two men with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a nearby hospital. The details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released, and it’s not clear if detectives are actively looking for a suspect

One of the men died from his injuries and the second is expected to survive. Authorities say the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

File Photo of a Western Alliance Bank branch.
Moody’s puts six banks, including Arizona’s Western Alliance, on watch for potential downgrade
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence around 5:30 a.m.
Suspect dead after SWAT standoff at north Phoenix QuikTrip
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll works out during a MLB spring training...
Carroll could earn $134M over 9 years with Diamondbacks deal
Is your money safe at a regional bank? Here's what you need to know
Video from the scene showed officers on the scene early Tuesday.
Body recovered at west Phoenix canal