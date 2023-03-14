One dead; another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after being reportedly shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 29th Ave. and Moreland St, just south of Interstate 10. When they showed up, they found two men with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a nearby hospital. The details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released, and it’s not clear if detectives are actively looking for a suspect

One of the men died from his injuries and the second is expected to survive. Authorities say the investigation is still underway.

