March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Moody’s puts six banks, including Arizona’s Western Alliance, on watch for potential downgrade

Stock for Western Alliance plunged Monday following last week's Silicon Valley Bank crash; it's important to note that the FDIC protects you up to $250K/account
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed six US banks on review for potential credit rating downgrades late Monday, in the wake of last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The credit ratings firm also downgraded Signature Bank deep into junk territory following that bank’s failure. Rating downgrades can make it more expensive for companies to borrow money.

Moody’s warned it could similarly downgrade First Republic Bank (FRC), Zions (ZION), Western Alliance (WAL), Comerica (CMA), UMB Financial (UMBF) and Intrust Financial. The firm cited the “extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows.”

The move comes after shares of regional banks got clobbered on Monday even after the US federal government stepped in with a massive intervention designed to protect depositors and prevent further bank runs. Regional bank shares rebounded in premarket trading on Tuesday.

For San Francisco-based First Republic, Moody’s pointed to the bank’s “high reliance on more confidence-sensitive uninsured deposit funding,” high unrealized losses in its bond holdings and a “low level of capitalization” relative to its peers.

First Republic has a high amount of deposits above the FDIC’s insurance limit, Moody’s said, noting this makes the bank’s funding profile “more sensitive to rapid and large withdrawals from deposits.”

After plunging 62% on Monday, First Republic shares climbed 24% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

RAW: Phoenix police gives an update on the suspect who barricaded himself in a QT
Authorities on the scene that a “suspicious person,” was acting erratic on Interstate 17 and...
Suspect dead after SWAT standoff at north Phoenix QuikTrip
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll works out during a MLB spring training...
Carroll could earn $134M over 9 years with Diamondbacks deal
Is your money safe at a regional bank? Here's what you need to know