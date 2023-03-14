March Mayhem
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel

Newly released video shows the encounter at a downtown Phoenix hotel.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained edited surveillance video appears to show Michael Irvin touching his accuser in the elbow twice in what appeared to be a brief encounter at a Phoenix hotel lobby during Super Bowl week.

A lawsuit was refiled Tuesday afternoon in Maricopa County Superior Court with Irvin’s attorney sharing a portion of security camera footage of the encounter at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. The lawsuit now states four hotel employee names. The Associated Press that Irvin and his attorneys have been actively working to prove to the public that the Hall of Fame wide receiver is innocent.

Last week, Phil Watkins of Australia and Bryn Davis of Philadelphia appeared at a news conference by video link with Irvin and his attorney, claiming that the encounter was friendly. As the AP reported, Watkins said he saw “nothing at all” that could be considered inappropriate, and that Irvin and the woman shook hands and laughed.

CBS News Texas reported Irvin’s first public comments were that he wanted to “see this tape.” Irwin told Dallas reporters by his attorney’s side last week, “I want to see what I’m being accused of, what I’ve had to put my whole life on hold, why my family had to endure it.” At the time, Marriott told local outlets that Irvin had in fact been invited to watch the video but chose not to.

Irvin had been with NFL Network since 2009 and is seeking $100 million in damages from Marriott International and his accuser after he says the allegations cost him paid appearances and ruined his reputation. He did briefly appear during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl Opening Night from downtown Phoenix before being pulled off the air.

