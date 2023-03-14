Mesa police reeling after 4 officers hurt during weekend calls

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Mesa police officers are recovering tonight after getting hurt on the job this weekend. Suspects in two unrelated incidents attacked the officers, and today we’re learning what led up to the violence.

These officers are recovering and expected to be okay. Mesa police say they are just thankful these situations did not escalate any further. “I think we’re very lucky, almost unusual to hear these two incidents where there wasn’t a weapon involved, and we’re grateful.”

Mesa police are reeling from this weekend after four officers were hurt while responding to calls. The first was Saturday outside the Dutch Bros on Power Road. “His behavior scared the girls there,” said Detective Brandi George, the Public Information Officer for Mesa Police.

Mesa police say what started as a trespassing call quickly spiraled out of control when 21-year-old Tegan Williams attacked officers. “He kicked an officer in the face at least two times. This officer went unconscious. Another officer sustained a hand injury that was multiple broken bones that he is going to require surgery for and then a third officer also had a hand injury,” said George. They’re expected to be okay. According to paperwork, Williams told officers he should have taken an officer hostage and stolen his weapon.

The second incident happened Sunday when a car crashed into the awning at Holmes Elementary School. “Leon was presenting as hands in his pocket, going through the car, the officer didn’t know what he was looking for,” George said.

Police say 30-year-old Leon Brisco, the passenger, was not cooperating with police after the crash. “One officer was knocked onto the ground, where he hit his head. “He also had possession of narcotics, heroin, and possession of methamphetamines, as well as drug paraphernalia.” That officer is also expected to be okay.

“I think the biggest thing I want people in our community to hear is if you have an interaction with a police officer, it’s probably because he’s trying to keep the peace or he is investigating a crime,” said George.

Both Williams and Brisco remain in jail. In addition, the car driver who crashed into the Holmes Elementary School awning has been charged with aggravated DUI.

