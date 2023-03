MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at an east Mesa Wendy’s on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Mesa police say a man was shot at a Wendys’ near Greenfield Road and Main Street. He was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been found.

