March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after being hit by car in Glendale

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit in the middle of Dysart Road and...
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit in the middle of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue around 7:15 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car at a major intersection in Glendale on Monday evening.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit in the middle of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue around 7:15 p.m. MCSO says the car’s driver remained at the scene. It is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the crash.

Dysart Road will be shut down for several hours north and south from Glendale Avenue to Ocotillo Road as they investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

Lanoaur resigned as a police officer in January but took an involuntary demotion to work as a...
Scottsdale police officer indicted on aggravated assault and endangerment after DUI crash
The ASU Gammage has announced its 2023-2024 "Simply the Best" Broadway season line-up.
ASU Gammage announces its ‘Simply the Best’ of Broadway 2023-2024 season
The bill would also allow public and charter school parents the right to request removal of any...
Arizona Senate advances bill that would ban certain books in public and charter schools
Willcutt was arrested and booked on various charges, including driving under the influence,...
4-month-old hurt after Buckeye father allegedly drove drunk, crashed into pole