Man dead after being hit by car in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car at a major intersection in Glendale on Monday evening.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit in the middle of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue around 7:15 p.m. MCSO says the car’s driver remained at the scene. It is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors in the crash.

Dysart Road will be shut down for several hours north and south from Glendale Avenue to Ocotillo Road as they investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

MCSO traffic detectives are on scene investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian accident in the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Road. Dysart Road is closed north and south from Glendale to Ocotillo Road, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LSoie7EGXS — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) March 14, 2023

