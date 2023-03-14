March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after allegedly injuring officer at west Phoenix QuikTrip

A man has been arrested after reportedly injuring a Phoenix police sergeant in west Phoenix.
A man has been arrested after reportedly injuring a Phoenix police sergeant in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family Drone)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after injuring an officer at a west Phoenix QuikTrip on Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a theft from a QuikTrip near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers spoke to an employee who pointed them toward a man who had reportedly stolen property from the store the day before. When the officers approached the man, a fight broke out, and he sped away from the parking lot, injuring a Phoenix police sergeant in the process.

The man ran away from the car after parking it nearby, and officers began a search. Eventually, he was found and arrested after being treated for minor injuries during the fight. The sergeant was also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Details are limited, and there’s no word if impairment was involved.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

AARP in Phoenix was recently targeted by some gift card scammers.
AARP Phoenix branch office defrauded in gift card scam
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
The suspect has not been found.
Man hospitalized after shooting at Mesa Wendy’s
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a QuikTrip employee multiple times in north...
Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store