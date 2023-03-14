Man arrested after allegedly injuring officer at west Phoenix QuikTrip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after injuring an officer at a west Phoenix QuikTrip on Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a theft from a QuikTrip near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers spoke to an employee who pointed them toward a man who had reportedly stolen property from the store the day before. When the officers approached the man, a fight broke out, and he sped away from the parking lot, injuring a Phoenix police sergeant in the process.

The man ran away from the car after parking it nearby, and officers began a search. Eventually, he was found and arrested after being treated for minor injuries during the fight. The sergeant was also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Details are limited, and there’s no word if impairment was involved.

