Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

