March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta, which is Facebook's parent company, allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs -- and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

In premarket trading, Meta shares rose 3.7%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner

Latest News

FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco to air Black reparations recommendations, including $5 million per person
Dick Fosbury, of the United States, clears the bar in the high jump competition at the 1968...
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Bank stocks bounce back day after wipeout on contagion fears
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot