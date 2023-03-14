March Mayhem
Escaped inmate from Yuma apprehended at south Phoenix motel


Jonathan Perryman escaped while on a work crew in San Luis early Monday, March 13. He was serving time for a weapon charge in Maricopa County.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Dept. of Corrections inmate who escaped from the Yuma prison was apprehended at a hotel in south Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

According to prison officials, suspect Jonathan Perryman walked away from a work site around 9:20 a.m. on Monday in San Luis, a border town about 25 miles south of Yuma. Officials say he was arrested after being caught at the EZ-8 Motel, near 7th Street and Interstate 17 just before 7 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ADCRR Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

“This was a collaborative effort between the U.S. Marshals Service and ADCRR Fugitive Apprehension Unit,” said Ryan Thornell, ADCRR Director. “I am grateful to the state and local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection for their assistance in the search.”

Corrections officials say Perrryman will be housed in a high-custody unit and is likely to face further consequences. He “will now await administrative disciplinary charges and will also be charged with criminal escape via the judicial system,” according to an ADCRR news release. He was sentenced out of Maricopa County on Nov. 16, 2022, for misconduct involving weapons. He does not have any history of violence or prior violent convictions.

