March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say

Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.(Atascosa County Animal Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they are looking for the person responsible for leaving two dogs on the side of the road.

According to the Atascosa County Animal Control, it received a call over the weekend regarding two dogs that were found abandoned in a hot crate.

Sgt. Paul Schneider, with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to check on the welfare of the dogs and said he found the dogs infested with fleas.

Rescuers said there was a bowl of water on the outside of the crate but it did not do any good since the dogs couldn’t access it.

Atascosa County Animal Control Chief Henry Dominguez took possession of the dogs.

Animal control officials noted that one of the dogs rescued also had some sort of deformity on its right leg.

Authorities said they are hoping someone recognizes the dogs or the crate so they can identify the person responsible for leaving them.

“If you know who did this, we beg you to please call us and help us put them behind bars where they belong. We can assure you that we will post their booking pics once they are found and make sure that they never own a pet again,” animal control officials shared.

Those with more information were urged to contact animal control at 830-769-2341 and speak with a criminal investigator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

President Biden rolls out gun control executive order
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
Police say one woman was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bystander injured during road rage shooting at Glendale intersection
,
Woman assaulted by man, then hit and killed by car in Peoria, police say
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy