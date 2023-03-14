March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Delta Dental donates little lending library to community park in Glendale

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Glendale got its own little library, courtesy of Delta Dental of Arizona.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Delta Dental gifted a little lending library located near Cavalito Park near Glendale and 51st Avenues!

Delta Dental dedicated the library and filled it with books for all the local children to enjoy age-appropriate books. The library is decorated with cartoonish designs encouraging oral health and teeth care. Mayor Jerry Weiers said, “Literacy is critically important to all children, and I know the books will be put to good use in this neighborhood.”

This is the first of the “little” and free libraries to be installed in the city by the company.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

Gift of reading from Delta Dental in Glendale little library
A school resource officer in Colorado is supporting students by giving back every day.
Colorado school resource officer dancing through life with students
Colorado school resource officer called the dancing deputy
Physical therapist with Roosevelt School District given Silver Apple award