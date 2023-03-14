Delta Dental donates little lending library to community park in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Delta Dental gifted a little lending library located near Cavalito Park near Glendale and 51st Avenues!

Delta Dental dedicated the library and filled it with books for all the local children to enjoy age-appropriate books. The library is decorated with cartoonish designs encouraging oral health and teeth care. Mayor Jerry Weiers said, “Literacy is critically important to all children, and I know the books will be put to good use in this neighborhood.”

This is the first of the “little” and free libraries to be installed in the city by the company.

