Carroll could earn $134M over 9 years with Diamondbacks deal

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll works out during a MLB spring training...
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll works out during a MLB spring training baseball practice, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) - Corbin Carroll would make $134 million over nine years if the Arizona Diamondbacks exercise a 2031 option in his $111 million, eight-year contract.

The deal for the 22-year-old outfielder, announced Saturday, is the largest guarantee for a player with less than 100 days of major league service. Carroll made his big league debut last Aug. 29 and has 38 days of service. He topped the $72 million, eight-year contract for Atlanta outfielder Michael A. Harris, who had 81 days of service when he reached an agreement last Aug. 16 on a $72 million, eight-year contract that begins this season. Harris was voted NL Rookie of the Year.

Carroll gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $3 million in 2024, and $5 million in 2025. He receives $10 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $14 million in 2028 — the three seasons he likely would have been eligible for arbitration. Carroll’s deal calls for $28 million a year in both 2029 and 2030, years after he was in line to become a free agent. The Braves’ 2031 option is for $28 million with a $5 million buyout.

If he wins an MVP award in any year from 2028-30, his salaries for every following season would escalate by $5 million. If he finishes second through fifth in MVP voting those years, his salaries in remaining seasons would go up by $2.5 million. The maximum increase in any year is $7.5 million. Carroll, selected 16th overall by Arizona in the 2019 amateur draft, hit .260 last season with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

