Body recovered at west Phoenix canal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A body has been recovered out of a west Phoenix canal after being found early Tuesday morning.

It happened near 43rd and Peoria Ave. when Phoenix Police officers say they responded to an injured person call that was initially reported as a water rescue around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a body in the water. Details are extremely limited but officers are actively investigating the incident.

An update is expected later in the day. Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for details.

