ASU Gammage announces its ‘Simply the Best’ of Broadway 2023-2024 season

Arizona State University's Gammage has announced its 2023-2024 Broadway season line-up!

To start, the story of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, will be hitting the stage Oct. 10-15, 22023. Turner won 12 Grammy awards in her career, with millions of shows selling out across the globe. This show will tell the story written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Get ready to cry, laugh and sing along with all the hits you’ve known and loved for decades.

TINA will be arriving at the Gammage from Oct. 10-15, 2023. (ASU Gammage)

The Temptations are up next, sliding and gliding in with “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations!” on Nov. 14-19, 2023. Audiences will follow the group’s lengthy history from Detroit to their eventual honor of winning a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group won 42 Top 10 hits, with 14 reaching the number 1 spot on the charts. The show is written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominque Morisseau, directed by 2-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and the Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Ain't Too Proud will arrive at the Gammage starting Nov. 14-19, 2023. (ASU Gammage)

Kicking off the year with breezing into Oz, “The Wiz” will be easing on down the road to the Gammage on an all-new tour, the first in 40 years. Director Schele Williams, choreographer JaQuel Knight, and many other stellar performers will bring the funk to the land of Oz from Jan. 2-7, 2024. So grab your ruby slippers and feel a brand new day.

The Wiz will arrive at the Gammage starting Jan. 2-7, 2024. (ASU Gammage)

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” will spin the tale of love won and love lost, strength, fear, and bravery in this retelling of the Tony-winning book Diablo Cody. This production is one you won’t want to miss, featuring songs about a classic American family that will put a song in your heart and, perhaps, a tear in your eye starting Jan. 30 and ending Feb. 4, 2024.

Jagged Little Pill is arriving at the Gammage from Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024. (ASU Gammage)

From the gloves to the hair to the talent itself, the King of Rock and Roll is moonwalking into the Gammage with “MJ: The Musical” from March 12-17. The show centers around Jackson’s creation of the “1992 Dangerous World Tour” as written by Lynn Nottage and directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. It’ll be a show of hits you know and love and maybe some you’ve forgotten about.

MJ: The Musical will arrive at the Gammage from March 12-17, 2024. (ASU Gammage)

By Spring 2024, “The Kite Runner” will make its Tempe premiere from April 9-14, 2024. This tale of forgiveness and love takes place in Afghanistan between two childhood friends competing in a kite-flying tournament. You’ll be taken to Kabul to the United States over the span of 20 years.

The Kite Runner will arrive April 9-14, 2024. (ASU Gammage)

Grab your pixie dust and get ready to fly to Neverland with “Peter Pan” from June 11-16, 2024. There will be songs you love, such as “I’m Flying,” “Never Never Land,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” and so many more that you’ll be able to sing along from your seats. Keep your eyes out for Captain Hook and his gang of scallywag pirates.

Peter Pan will be coming to the Gammage from June 11-16, 2024. (ASU Gammage)

Closing out the season, celebrated Broadway favorite “Hamilton” will grace the stage starting June 25-July 28 2024, with subscriber week beginning June 25-30. Adapted from the book, score, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail, this show has already won Tonys, Grammys, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton is arriving at the Gammage from June 25-28, 2024. (Joan Marcus | ASU Gammage)

For this season’s line-up option, Gammage is proud to present “Les Miserables” from Dec. 5-10, 2024. Subscribers will get priority access to this show before the general public. This stage performance has been called “Les Mis for the 21st Century” by the Huffington Post and has, over the years, become one of the highest celebrated musicals in all Broadway history. More than 130 million people across the world have seen the show in 53 different countries, sung and spoken in 22 different languages.

Les Miserables will arrive at the Gammage from Dec. 5-10, 2024. (Evan Zimmerman | ASU Gammage)

