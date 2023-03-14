March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Senate advances bill that would ban certain books in public and charter schools

The bill would also allow public and charter school parents the right to request removal of any...
The bill would also allow public and charter school parents the right to request removal of any books they believe are sexual or promote gender fluidity, gender pronouns, or grooming.(Arizona's Family)
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Senate Education Committee and Senate Rules Committee have both voted in favor of a bill that would result in certain books being banned in Arizona schools.

Republican lawmakers want to ban books in K-12 classrooms that promote gender fluidity or contain sexual material. “When you were children, you were not supposed to be understanding what mutual masturbation is,” Republican Senator Justine Wadsack (D-17) said. For Wadsack, introducing Senate Bill 1700 wasn’t about banning books and wasn’t supposed to be controversial. “The idea is just to protect them from seeing these over-sexualized images and topics,” she said.

If passed, this bill would not only lead to a list of prohibited books but also allow public and charter school parents the right to request removal of any books they believe are sexual or promote gender fluidity, gender pronouns, or grooming. These requests would then be approved or not approved by a district governing board. “It’s very important that the parents get to review these books. If they don’t like it, then it needs to go up for a review,” Wadsack said. “There needs to be next steps taken as to whether or not it’s decent.”

But Senator Christine Marsh (D-District 4), a longtime teacher, says by classifying some books as too sexual and too gender-fluid, Arizona schools are creating an environment that isn’t realistic and doesn’t match what kids are experiencing in their day-to-day lives. “It’s going to have an incredibly limiting effect on curriculum and on book choices,” Marsh said.

Marsh also worries about how this bill would impact teachers in a state where there’s already a teacher shortage, as well as trouble attracting and retaining teachers. “It’s just one more attack that teachers have been suffering for a very long time,” she said.

While Marsh says content like porn shouldn’t be in schools, she believes sexually explicit content is a broader category, more subject to interpretation. “There is a line,” Marsh said. “But I think that line is best determined at a local level.”

To that, Wadsack has this response about any list of banned books. “It should be statewide,” Wadsack said. “Because the laws I write are not for districts. They’re for the state.” The bill needs a final vote from the Senate before advancing to the House.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

The visit to Oman highlights an agreement between the Arizona National Guard and the military...
Gov. Hobbs travels to the Middle East to attend a signing ceremony
Gov. Hobbs takes second international trip
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Hoffman is the chairman of the committee that reviews the governor’s nominations to lead key...
Republican Jake Hoffman considers lawsuit over Gov. Katie Hobbs’ executive orders