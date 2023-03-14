March Mayhem
Arizona inmate missing after walking away from work crew

Jonathan Perryman escaped while on a work crew in San Luis early Monday, March 13. He was...
Jonathan Perryman escaped while on a work crew in San Luis early Monday, March 13. He was serving time for a weapon charge in Maricopa County.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By 13 News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN LUIS, AZ (13 News/3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a work crew on Monday morning. The Arizona Department of Corrections says Jonathan Perryman was last seen walking into a restroom while working at a recreation center in San Luis. According to the Yuma Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen near the 400 block of West Cano Street wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The department notified all local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection. People are asked to remain vigilant and not to approach Perryman. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

The Department of Corrections says Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on November 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.  He does not have any history of violence or prior violent convictions.

