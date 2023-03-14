Arizona inmate missing after walking away from work crew

SAN LUIS, AZ (13 News/3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a work crew on Monday morning. The Arizona Department of Corrections says Jonathan Perryman was last seen walking into a restroom while working at a recreation center in San Luis. According to the Yuma Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen near the 400 block of West Cano Street wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

⚠️Update 3:30 PM: Somerton Police Department-Prisoner Escapee, last seen at the 400 block West Cano Street, 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴. Please stay out of the area, multiple officers in unmarked police vehicles searching. https://t.co/IvBHM8fwHz — Yuma Sheriff's Office - AZ (@YumaSheriff) March 13, 2023

The department notified all local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection. People are asked to remain vigilant and not to approach Perryman. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

The Department of Corrections says Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on November 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons. He does not have any history of violence or prior violent convictions.

