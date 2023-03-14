4-month-old hurt after Buckeye father allegedly drove drunk, crashed into pole

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a father was arrested after drunk driving led to a crash that seriously injured his 4-month-old daughter in Buckeye last week.

On March 9, Buckeye police were called about a vehicle that lost control and crashed into a pole near Miller and Baseline roads. According to police, a witness went up to the car and found 23-year-old Jacob Willcutt in the driver’s seat with his daughter strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. Court documents say Willcutt and the witness pushed the car out of the road, and Willcutt dropped his daughter off to a family member at a restaurant down the street. Phoenix Children’s Hospital told police the baby had a fractured skull from the crash.

Willcutt admitted to having his daughter strapped to his chest at the time of the accident and told police his vehicle lost control after he got gas, court paperwork says. According to police, Willcutt showed signs of impairment and had a breathalyzer result of .128. He reportedly told police he drank a 24-ounce beer before driving.

Willcutt was arrested and booked on various charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and child abuse.

