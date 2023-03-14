March Mayhem
1 in critical condition after shooting in Avondale neighborhood

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is fighting for their life after a shooting in an Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to officers, the shooting broke out near Central Avenue and Overlin Lane, in a neighborhood near the MC-85 intersection. The victim, whose sex or age has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released, and it’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.

