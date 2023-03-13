Your Life
World Baseball Classic sees smashing success at Phoenix’s Chase Field

The World Baseball Classic has been selling out at Chase Field.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In what is being called the “World Cup” for baseball, the series has been seeing a smashing success all week long at Chase Field!

During Sunday’s game between the U.S. and Mexico, all the jerseys and hats celebrating Team Mexico sold out quickly! “We’re actually reprinting World Baseball Classic T-shirts just to prepare because we have double headers in here through Wednesday so there’s a lot of baseball to go,” Cullen Maxey, Vice president of business operations for the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Team USA plays again against Canada Monday night at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Team Mexico will be at the bat. “That was the vision, make it the World Cup of baseball,” said Derrick Hall, CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “There are some really good matchups...get out here and see Team Mexico. They have such a fiesta out here.”

Want to get your tickets? Click here.

