Warm start to week but changes on the way

Big changes are on the way this week with a spring storm system headed toward the Southwest.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A warm start is expected to the new week ahead with a forecast high of 81 degrees in the Valley. Breezy conditions can be expected with westerly winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

In the high country, a trough passing to our north will bring snow chances today, mainly north of Interstate 40. Tomorrow will be a quiet day across our state, but warm temperatures will continue to elevate flows of creeks and streams across our state as snowmelt continues from warm weather. In the Valley, we’ll climb to 83 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather day for the Valley, with rain likely and thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are near 70 percent during the day, with up to a half inch of rain possible in the Valley and up to an inch possible in upslope areas just north and east of town. Thunderstorms are possible during the day but are more likely Wednesday night when the cold front pushes through Arizona. An additional quarter inch of rain is possible Wednesday night in the Valley. High temperatures top out in the low 70s Wednesday.

In the high country, this storm will bring snow above 6000 feet. Rapid snowmelt is likely with the rainfall on the way, and creeks and rivers will rapidly rise. Oak Creek near Sedona is expected to reach action state by Wednesday night.

Dry weather returns Thursday through the weekend, but another storm system is possible this weekend. Models are not yet aligned on how the weekend will play out. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

