TLC, Shaggy to stop in Phoenix on 2023 tour this July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - TLC and Shaggy are linking up for a 2023 Hot Summer nights tour and will stop in Phoenix on July 7, featuring special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

Ticket presales start Tuesday, with general sales launching Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information. TLC and Shaggy will celebrate decades of their greatest hits you know and love, featuring award-winning musical performers En Vogue and Sean Kingston. The tour will start on June 1 in Pelham, Alabama, and ends in Calgary, Alberta, on July 14.

VIP Packages will also be available with the En Vogue VIP packages sold separately through Warner Music Experience. Click here for more information. Check out the full list of tour dates as follows:

2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu June 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat June 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun June 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri June 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun e10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun June 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue June 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu June 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri June 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat June 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri June 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat June 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun June 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed June 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri June 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat July 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun June 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only)

Mon July 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

Thu July 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

Fri July 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat July 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun July 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu July 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

Fri July 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date

