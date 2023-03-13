March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Spring training games bring economic boost to Phoenix area

The Cactus League does a lot more than just bring awesome baseball games to the Valley during spring training season.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cactus League’s spring training season is well underway, and with it comes a big boost to the Phoenix-area economy.

Baseball games are typically long, but with the new MLB pitch clock, most games are shorter, with some even a little more than 2 hours. So if you’re coming out to a game this season, you may miss a few innings if you show up late. On Saturday, over 60,000 people were out to catch a game at one of the ten ballparks hosting the spring training games that day.

For the Tempe Diablos, spring training is the nonprofit’s biggest money-maker of the year. The organization has already raised several hundred thousand dollars in just a few weeks thanks to all the volunteers helping to run the stadium. After several years of setbacks, shorter seasons, and reduced crowds, Arnold Mejia said it feels great to return to full-speed fundraising. “We’re seeing enthusiastic crowds, and they’re coming back to us after being out for the last 3 years,” Mejia said. “The lion’s share of what we’re able to put back into the community comes from our baseball operations, so for us to have that full suite of games back, the full 15, is a really big deal.”

The Diablos give back in various ways, the most significant being through scholarships to high school and college students.

Over the years, the organization has given away $5 million of scholarship money, so when you pay for parking or do the 50/50 raffle at an Angels game, the money goes directly toward a great cause. Bridget Binsbacher, the league’s executive director, said, “I think a lot of them are liking it [the new MLB clock], but it’s definitely speeding up the game and how that affects fans. We just want to remind them that it’s a change. The game moves quicker- don’t be 30 minutes late. You may miss two innings.

The Diamondback’s last game is Sunday, March 26.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

Houston guard Jamal Shead reacts after a basket against Cincinnati on Saturday, March 11, 2023,...
Win Your March Madness Pool Using These Seven Strategies
Arizona players celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game for the...
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Cactus League bringing big economic impact thanks to spring training
Team USA goes up to bat against Canada again tonight.
World Baseball Classic sees smashing success at Phoenix’s Chase Field